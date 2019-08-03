Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGRO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $783.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.82 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 611,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,466,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,334,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

