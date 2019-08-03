Adelphoi Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $134,352.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00257510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.01406116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00110244 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

