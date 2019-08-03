Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Adesto Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

IOTS stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 3,889 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $30,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 90,468 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 75,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adesto Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

