Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 784.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million.

NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 341,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,110. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRO. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.