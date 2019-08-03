Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

ADXS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 526,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,647. The company has a market cap of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advaxis will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advaxis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

