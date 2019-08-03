Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $711.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,297,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 371,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 87,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

