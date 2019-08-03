Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Aecom posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,160,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Aecom stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.78. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

