aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $59.14 million and $6.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, IDEX, ABCC and BigONE.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00257832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.01415303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024603 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00110498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX, AirSwap, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Kucoin, ABCC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Allbit, BCEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Koinex, Huobi, Bibox and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

