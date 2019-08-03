Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,381.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.