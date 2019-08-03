AidCoin (AID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,769.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. AidCoin has a market cap of $607,158.00 and approximately $2,769.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00256615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.01400209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00111899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000513 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

