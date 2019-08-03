Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €157.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.25 ($156.10).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €123.34 ($143.42) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €126.73.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

