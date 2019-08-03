Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,764. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,963. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

