Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.39 Million

Analysts expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to post sales of $174.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $177.20 million. Akorn posted sales of $165.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year sales of $692.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.50 million to $700.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $709.11 million, with estimates ranging from $679.17 million to $732.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKRX. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of AKRX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $3.45. 1,625,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,731. The firm has a market cap of $468.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.26. Akorn has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41.

In related news, Director Alan D. Weinstein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $337,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akorn by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akorn by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akorn by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,068,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Akorn by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 955,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akorn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

