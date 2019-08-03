Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Akorn had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akorn updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

AKRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. Akorn has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $468.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AKRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akorn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 15,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein purchased 50,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $337,800 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akorn by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akorn by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Akorn by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,068,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Akorn by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 955,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akorn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

