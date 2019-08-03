Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Akorn had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akorn updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41. Akorn has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $468.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Akorn alerts:

In other Akorn news, Director Terry Allison Rappuhn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan D. Weinstein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,800. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.