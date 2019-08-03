Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $1.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $1.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.98 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $21.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,879.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

AKTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 171,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,028. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $131,640. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

