Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGI. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.04.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE:AGI remained flat at $C$9.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 969,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$207.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.