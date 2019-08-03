Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.84

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 845282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,458 shares in the company, valued at $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,603,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,790,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.