Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Imperial Capital

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target upped by Imperial Capital from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Allegion and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,869.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 214.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.