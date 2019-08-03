Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ALNA stock remained flat at $$3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,195. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.98. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

