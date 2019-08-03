Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €220.95 ($256.92).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV traded down €7.50 ($8.72) during trading on Friday, hitting €204.35 ($237.62). 2,061,367 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €213.56.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.