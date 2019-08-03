Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $569,771.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

