Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,560. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $380.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Winter bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,771.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.