Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.87.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT remained flat at $$7.13 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 111,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 62.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.