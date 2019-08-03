Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.70. Alphatec shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 6,520 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $223.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $42,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,344.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,929 shares of company stock worth $517,413. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $36,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 728.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

