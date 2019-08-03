Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 1,438,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,430,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

