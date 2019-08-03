Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Altice USA updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,991,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 337.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

In related news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $13,611,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2,100.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3,436.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

