Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.23, approximately 637,123 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 524,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

