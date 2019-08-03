Alumina (ASX:AWC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.29. Alumina shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 7,428,563 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.34.

About Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

