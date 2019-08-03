Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep alerts:

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 10.11% 7.22% 5.71% WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $3.04 billion 1.34 $300.79 million N/A N/A WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR $2.21 billion 0.70 -$107.22 million N/A N/A

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has higher revenue and earnings than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR 0 0 6 0 3.00

Summary

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep beats WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker sites, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. Further, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.