Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,922. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $545.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

