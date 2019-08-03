Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are reiterating our Buy rating on AMRN shares after the company reported its 2Q19 financials, which came in at the higher end of its 7/2 pre-announcement; however, the key update is the fact management announced it believes an adcom is unlikely for Vascepa’s sNDA now given the close proximity to its PDUFA date. As we have discussed in previous notes, we believed the lack of an adcom would further de-risk Vascepa’s sNDA – so we see this update as an incremental positive and gets us more confident in sNDA approval. Given the high probability of approval, we believe investor focus is shifting to: (1) how Vascepa’s expanded label will read; (2) commercial execution in 2020 given its planned sales force expansion and whether or not 2020 Vascepa consensus sales estimates are too low; and (3) the potential timing and outcomes of Vascepa’s ongoing ANDA litigation.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $51.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 8,672,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.20. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 144.81% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $487,943.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,158,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,388 shares of company stock worth $13,041,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904,624 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 395.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 56.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at $4,224,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

