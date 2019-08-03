Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total value of $1,614,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $32.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,823.24. 4,947,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,936.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

