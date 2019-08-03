Ambrosus (AMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $110,771.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $110,771.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, RightBTC and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00257043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.01398584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00110194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.