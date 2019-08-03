AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 2,746,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak bought 160,559 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 749,305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

