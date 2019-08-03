Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $150.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.55.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 419,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $97.38 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $577,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $549,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,278 shares of company stock worth $6,673,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,465,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,342,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 163,842 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3,004.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 109,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,357,000 after buying an additional 81,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.