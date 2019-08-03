American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,653,000 after buying an additional 816,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,017,000 after buying an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 882.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,328,000 after buying an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

AMT opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

In other news, EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $2,459,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,068,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,614 shares of company stock worth $38,600,596. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

