American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Position Decreased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 85,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in American Water Works by 674.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 78,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 68,368 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Water Works by 38.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. 1,155,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $2,061,276.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

