American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. American Water Works updated its FY19 guidance to $3.54-3.64 EPS.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.29. 1,155,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $2,061,276.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,180,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Water Works by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

