America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $107.00 price objective on America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,017. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $602.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,078,285. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

