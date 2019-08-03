AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.00-7.10 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $443,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,651.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $568,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

