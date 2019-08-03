AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $90.44. 1,252,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,787,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 364,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

