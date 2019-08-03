Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 166.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 2,567,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,176. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $155,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 866,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 105.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,700 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

