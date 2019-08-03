Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 2,567,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,176. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $779,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,778,000 after buying an additional 11,292,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 654,896 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,872,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,069 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

