AMLT (AMLT) Tops One Day Volume of $512.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 78.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, AMLT has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $512.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00260916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.01414141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024562 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000520 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,598,493 tokens. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io.

AMLT Token Trading

AMLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

