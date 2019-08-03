Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 139,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $948.37 million, a P/E ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 1.35. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $218,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $134,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52,407.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

