Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 693,918.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,918 shares during the quarter. Anadarko Petroleum makes up about 14.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $48,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,100,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 887,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,240,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 735,388 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,059,204,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 3,196.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 575,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 558,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 378,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APC opened at $73.76 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

