Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 28.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 7,302,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,423. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APC shares. Scotiabank cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

