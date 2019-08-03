Analysts Set Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $13.66

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,653,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,682 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

