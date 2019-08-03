ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

NLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,680,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Green bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 482,780 shares of company stock worth $4,629,037 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

